1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET

1811-19 Chestnut Street · (215) 546-6000
Location

1811-19 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
MUST SEE ONE BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT AT THE BELGRAVIA BUILDING! This sun splashed and top level residence boasts an enormous living and dining area, kitchen with GRANITE count tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Well proportioned bedroom with all white MARBLE bathroom, and laundry in unit. The RITTENHOUSE SQUARE boutique elevator, doorman building with it's own gym is fantastic! Yes just minutes UNIVERSITY of PENNSYLVANIA, DREXEL, DiBruno Brothers, Parc and RITTENHOUSE SQUARE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
