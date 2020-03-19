1811-19 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

MUST SEE ONE BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT AT THE BELGRAVIA BUILDING! This sun splashed and top level residence boasts an enormous living and dining area, kitchen with GRANITE count tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Well proportioned bedroom with all white MARBLE bathroom, and laundry in unit. The RITTENHOUSE SQUARE boutique elevator, doorman building with it's own gym is fantastic! Yes just minutes UNIVERSITY of PENNSYLVANIA, DREXEL, DiBruno Brothers, Parc and RITTENHOUSE SQUARE!