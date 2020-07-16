1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities gym internet access yoga

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September:This lovely 1 bed/1 bath unit is located on beautiful Fairmount Ave! Bright natural light illuminates this unit. Enter into the spacious living room, which branches off into the bedroom and kitchen. Central a/c, Hardwood floors, and great windows follow you throughout. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Tons of popular restaurants in walking distance (The Met, Bar Hygge, Tela's Market, Zorba's, Yoga Habit, Anytime Fitness Gym) and many many more! Short walk to public transportation and easy access to highways and bridges.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.