All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

1804 Fairmount Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1804 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
yoga
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
yoga
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September:This lovely 1 bed/1 bath unit is located on beautiful Fairmount Ave! Bright natural light illuminates this unit. Enter into the spacious living room, which branches off into the bedroom and kitchen. Central a/c, Hardwood floors, and great windows follow you throughout. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Tons of popular restaurants in walking distance (The Met, Bar Hygge, Tela's Market, Zorba's, Yoga Habit, Anytime Fitness Gym) and many many more! Short walk to public transportation and easy access to highways and bridges.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly no pets. Tenants responsible for all utilities: $30/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1804 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity