1743 S 13TH STREET.

Welcome to this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with FINISHED basement in the heart of PASSYUNK SQUARE! Huge living space with half bath on first floor. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very large yard. Basement is finished and includes a sink, and a TV which is already mounted to the wall. Washer and dryer in basement. On the second floor, you have 3 bedrooms, newer floors in 2 and a hall closet. Bathroom is new. Massive yard for a South Philly home. This property is close to all public transportation, steps from Passyunk Avenue night life and restaurant's.