All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
1743 S 13TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1743 S 13TH STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:50 PM

1743 S 13TH STREET

1743 South 13th Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1743 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with FINISHED basement in the heart of PASSYUNK SQUARE! Huge living space with half bath on first floor. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Very large yard. Basement is finished and includes a sink, and a TV which is already mounted to the wall. Washer and dryer in basement. On the second floor, you have 3 bedrooms, newer floors in 2 and a hall closet. Bathroom is new. Massive yard for a South Philly home. This property is close to all public transportation, steps from Passyunk Avenue night life and restaurant's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have any available units?
1743 S 13TH STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1743 S 13TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1743 S 13TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 S 13TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 S 13TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 S 13TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 S 13TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University