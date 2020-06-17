1731 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel gym furnished lobby

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry lobby

Welcome to AKA Rittenhouse Square, delivering exceptional hotel-quality interiors and amenities with the convenience and community of an upscale, boutique residential building.~A limited selection of luxurious, furnished suites are now available as the obvious choice for your next rental in Philadelphia, and include:~- A stress-free approval process which includes consideration for international applicants without US credit~- 6-12 month+ contract terms with flexible renewal options~- Security of a trusted international brand~- Best location in Philadelphia~AKA Rittenhouse Square offers luxurious residences which are adorned with custom-designed modern furnishings featuring AKA~s signature grey color palette for a sleek and welcoming aesthetic. Furnished one-bedroom, one-bedroom + and two bedroom suites, feature beautiful kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, bathroom(s) feature luxurious Calcutta gold-marble and custom vanities, bedrooms contain fully-upholstered beds featuring bespoke a.sleep mattresses, room-darkening draperies and dimmable lighting offer ideal comfort designed for individual preferences, while custom framed artwork introduces warmth and rich culture to each residenceResidents are welcomed to the historic beaux arts-style building with a 100 square-foot blackened steel canopy designed to scale for the existing two-story limestone entry portico from the 1930~s creating a memorable grand entryA living green wall, helps to maintain clean air and fosters a sense of wellness with benefits including improved happiness, productivity and well-being. Soft music and heating lamps extend the luxurious lobby environment to the 18th Street sidewalk creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience in the heart of Rittenhouse Square.Recently completed 2nd floor amenity space features a private library with furniture designed by B&B Italia - a quite respite in a refined space promoting relaxation. A.cinema, features luxurious electric-reclining black leather seats, and curated programming pairing AKA~s passion for film with elevated entertainment offerings to enhance the resident experience. An 18-seat boardroom, complete with custom AV settings and catering services is available for all residents to provide an ideal setting for personal or group business needs. An expanded on-site fitness center marries form, function and design with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment outfitted in black leather and chrome for a luxurious finish. Sleek, high-quality laundry facility features ample Asko washers and dryers and a convenient design allowing guests to feel at home.~AKA is a division of Korman Communities, celebrating 100 years of residential excellence and innovation. 50% off first months rent for leases that start up to 6/30/20PLEASE ALSO NOTE FOR MAY MOVE-INS, IN ADDITION TO WHAT INCENTIVES WE ARE ALREADY OFFERING, WE WILL INCLUDE UTILITIES.