Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Large two bedroom in Brewerytown ready to rent. Rental includes rear yard, full basement with washer and dryer. Walk into living room /dinning room combo to include modern appliances refrigerator, and dishwasher. Freshly painted and nice an clean this apartment is good living space. Pet friendly, call to show $3300 to move in, references will be checked, need application with proof of income. ez to show and see.