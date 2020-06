Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Newly Remodeled 2nd floor Unit - two Large bedrooms, include: New kitchen with ceramic, tile floor stainless sink, new cabinets with gas stove, two large walk in closets,ceiling fans, three-piece bath with ceramic tile and separate entrance and off the master bedroom which also has entrance into the bathroom. Plenty of parking.