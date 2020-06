Amenities

Welcome to this well maintained three bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in the Brewerytown section of the City. This home features and open front porch, hardwood floors throughout the living room and second floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. The three bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. Housing Choice Vouchers are Welcome!!! Schedule to see now and submit an application today.