Philadelphia, PA
1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:41 PM

1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET

1635 Bainbridge Street · (215) 467-4100
Philadelphia
Graduate Hospital
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

1635 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
media room
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September: This Grad Hospital three story, single family home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a back deck/patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated and has stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets. Original hardwood floors are throughout the house with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen which are tile. The main floor has a large living space and exposed brick wall. Up the stairs you'll find the three spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms, two with tub showers, one with a stall shower. The basement level is where your full size washer and dryer are located. Out the back door you'll find a large deck/patio space that has enough space for a patio set and/or chairs, great spot for entertaining! The property has mixed air conditioning systems, and the owners will provide two window A/C units. This location is walking distance to Rittenhouse Square and is just one block over from several restaurants and bars on South Street. About The Neighborhood: Centrally located just off Broad Street, and walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more! Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
