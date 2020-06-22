1635 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September: This Grad Hospital three story, single family home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a back deck/patio that's perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated and has stainless steel appliances and newer cabinets. Original hardwood floors are throughout the house with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen which are tile. The main floor has a large living space and exposed brick wall. Up the stairs you'll find the three spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms, two with tub showers, one with a stall shower. The basement level is where your full size washer and dryer are located. Out the back door you'll find a large deck/patio space that has enough space for a patio set and/or chairs, great spot for entertaining! The property has mixed air conditioning systems, and the owners will provide two window A/C units. This location is walking distance to Rittenhouse Square and is just one block over from several restaurants and bars on South Street. About The Neighborhood: Centrally located just off Broad Street, and walkable to a long list of convenient and fun neighborhood favorites. The area is home to big names like the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, Wilma Theater, University of the Arts, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, Magic Gardens, amazing eateries like City Diner, Rival Bros Coffee, Wine Dive, South St Beer Garden, Fitzwater Street Bagels, Dirty Franks, Sumo Sushi, Big Gay Ice Cream, Giorgio on Pine, Bob and Barbara's Lounge, Volv~r, Rex 1516, and MUCH more! Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.