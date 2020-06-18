1604 N BOUVIER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located just off 17th and Cecil B. Moore - very close to campus. Nice, clean block with many students. Walk in to a large TV room with hardwood floors. Then follow through to kitchen which has a dishwasher, granite counter tops and a nice island for bar stools. First floor also has a 1/2 bath, washer/dryer and a large bedroom. Big backyard patio area just off of the kitchen is perfect for grilling and a good size table and chairs. Head upstairs to find three bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a full bathroom with shower. On the third floor you will find two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. All bedrooms are of a good size with one that is quite large. Landlord has many properties in area and house has a strong rental history with many tenants staying multiple years. Home has central air conditioning. Basement is good size and unfinished. PROPERTY CAN BE AVAILABLE FULLY OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED UPON REQUEST