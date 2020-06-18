All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1604 N BOUVIER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1604 N BOUVIER STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

1604 N BOUVIER STREET

1604 North Bouvier Street · (215) 247-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1604 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located just off 17th and Cecil B. Moore - very close to campus. Nice, clean block with many students. Walk in to a large TV room with hardwood floors. Then follow through to kitchen which has a dishwasher, granite counter tops and a nice island for bar stools. First floor also has a 1/2 bath, washer/dryer and a large bedroom. Big backyard patio area just off of the kitchen is perfect for grilling and a good size table and chairs. Head upstairs to find three bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a full bathroom with shower. On the third floor you will find two more bedrooms and another full bathroom. All bedrooms are of a good size with one that is quite large. Landlord has many properties in area and house has a strong rental history with many tenants staying multiple years. Home has central air conditioning. Basement is good size and unfinished. PROPERTY CAN BE AVAILABLE FULLY OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED UPON REQUEST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have any available units?
1604 N BOUVIER STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have?
Some of 1604 N BOUVIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 N BOUVIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1604 N BOUVIER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 N BOUVIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET offer parking?
No, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have a pool?
No, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 N BOUVIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 N BOUVIER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1604 N BOUVIER STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vue32
3201 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Broderick
400 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity