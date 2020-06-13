16 E GRAVERS LANE

Amenities

In the heart of Chestnut hill. Fully restored and modernized 1900 twin in the heart of beautiful Chestnut Hill. This 1750 sq ft. open floor plan includes 3 Bedrooms ( 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 1 Master bedroom suite on 3rd floor), 1 1/2 baths, exposed brick walls throughout, restored hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, dining room, large pantry, and a fully furnished basement with adjacent laundry room that includes washers & dryers. The yard has been professionally designed & landscaped with a brick patio in the rear yard. Walking distance to shopping and transportation