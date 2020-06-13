All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:27 PM

16 E GRAVERS LANE

16 East Gravers Lane · (215) 884-9980
Location

16 East Gravers Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Chestnut Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
In the heart of Chestnut hill. Fully restored and modernized 1900 twin in the heart of beautiful Chestnut Hill. This 1750 sq ft. open floor plan includes 3 Bedrooms ( 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 1 Master bedroom suite on 3rd floor), 1 1/2 baths, exposed brick walls throughout, restored hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room, dining room, large pantry, and a fully furnished basement with adjacent laundry room that includes washers & dryers. The yard has been professionally designed & landscaped with a brick patio in the rear yard. Walking distance to shopping and transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have any available units?
16 E GRAVERS LANE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have?
Some of 16 E GRAVERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 E GRAVERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16 E GRAVERS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 E GRAVERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16 E GRAVERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE offer parking?
No, 16 E GRAVERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 E GRAVERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have a pool?
No, 16 E GRAVERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 16 E GRAVERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 E GRAVERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 E GRAVERS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
