Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET

1541 North Myrtlewood Street · (215) 866-0037
Location

1541 North Myrtlewood Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This recently renovated porchfront home in the heart of Brewerytown features an open-plan first floor, central air, two large bedrooms and a finished basement for additional living space. The kitchen features ceramic tile floors, white Shaker-style cabinets, black-and-white-swirled granite countertops and a metallic-accented subway tile backsplash to tie it all together. The look is topped off with a stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package and a stainless steel undermount sink. The ideal layout includes a powder room privately located in a mudroom behind the kitchen; a door out to the back leads to a space perfect for grilling or setting up a small patio table and container garden. A custom railing leads up to the second floor, which features pretty hardwood flooring. Both bedrooms have nice natural light and ample closet space. They share a nicely appointed and spacious hall bath with a soaking tub with ceramic tile surround and a separate walk-in corner shower with frameless glass doors. Located just a few blocks from Girard Ave, this house is close to neighborhood hotspots like Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., the Monkey and the Elephant, Green Eggs Cafe, Brewerytown Beats and the 15 trolley to take you to Fishtown or West Philly. This home is also a short commute to Temple University, Center City, Boathouse Row and all the arts and culture along the Parkway, and outdoorsy types will appreciate the proximity to Fairmount Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have any available units?
1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
