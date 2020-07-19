1541 N MYRTLEWOOD STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This recently renovated porchfront home in the heart of Brewerytown features an open-plan first floor, central air, two large bedrooms and a finished basement for additional living space. The kitchen features ceramic tile floors, white Shaker-style cabinets, black-and-white-swirled granite countertops and a metallic-accented subway tile backsplash to tie it all together. The look is topped off with a stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package and a stainless steel undermount sink. The ideal layout includes a powder room privately located in a mudroom behind the kitchen; a door out to the back leads to a space perfect for grilling or setting up a small patio table and container garden. A custom railing leads up to the second floor, which features pretty hardwood flooring. Both bedrooms have nice natural light and ample closet space. They share a nicely appointed and spacious hall bath with a soaking tub with ceramic tile surround and a separate walk-in corner shower with frameless glass doors. Located just a few blocks from Girard Ave, this house is close to neighborhood hotspots like Rybrew, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., the Monkey and the Elephant, Green Eggs Cafe, Brewerytown Beats and the 15 trolley to take you to Fishtown or West Philly. This home is also a short commute to Temple University, Center City, Boathouse Row and all the arts and culture along the Parkway, and outdoorsy types will appreciate the proximity to Fairmount Park.