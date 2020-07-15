All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

1420 East Susquehanna Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1420 East Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This fantastic apartment is one of 8 units within a repurposed convent in Fishtown. Great care has been taken to showcase the gorgeous original architectural elements, while adding modern updates to make bring this gem back to life! Stained glass windows, carved archways, exposed brick, stone, and rafters all were carefully maintained in the design of this amazing new space. This unit is on the upper level, where you'll love the vaulted wooden ceilings in contrast with the clean, contemporary fixtures: reclaimed wood chandelier and minimal track lighting, white marble countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, black Samsung stainless steel appliances, and brand new hardwood flooring. The main living area is spacious enough for any furniture setup that you like, and gets great natural light. Your bedroom and bathroom are to your right when you enter the unit, and each feature beautiful details. The bedroom has an exposed brick accent wall and the same original exposed beams overhead, along with a ceiling fan and large closet. The bathroom has a modern vanity with a floating sink, and a full tub with barn door-style sliding glass doors. Private storage lockers and coin-operated common laundry in the basement for tenant use. One off street parking space is available, first come first serve for additional $150/month. Schedule your showing today and see this amazing property for yourself!About the Neighborhood:~You'll love living in Philly's "coolest neighborhood", walking distance to public transportation and great local spots like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Evil Genius, Pizza Brain, La Colombe, Fette Sau, Pizza Shackamaxon, Joe's Steaks, Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown Market, Craft Foundry, Starboard Side Tavern, and lots more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee or monthly pet rent, if accepted. (generally, $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have any available units?
1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have?
Some of 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity