1420 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This fantastic apartment is one of 8 units within a repurposed convent in Fishtown. Great care has been taken to showcase the gorgeous original architectural elements, while adding modern updates to make bring this gem back to life! Stained glass windows, carved archways, exposed brick, stone, and rafters all were carefully maintained in the design of this amazing new space. This unit is on the upper level, where you'll love the vaulted wooden ceilings in contrast with the clean, contemporary fixtures: reclaimed wood chandelier and minimal track lighting, white marble countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, black Samsung stainless steel appliances, and brand new hardwood flooring. The main living area is spacious enough for any furniture setup that you like, and gets great natural light. Your bedroom and bathroom are to your right when you enter the unit, and each feature beautiful details. The bedroom has an exposed brick accent wall and the same original exposed beams overhead, along with a ceiling fan and large closet. The bathroom has a modern vanity with a floating sink, and a full tub with barn door-style sliding glass doors. Private storage lockers and coin-operated common laundry in the basement for tenant use. One off street parking space is available, first come first serve for additional $150/month. Schedule your showing today and see this amazing property for yourself!About the Neighborhood:~You'll love living in Philly's "coolest neighborhood", walking distance to public transportation and great local spots like ReAnimator Coffee, Loco Pez, Evil Genius, Pizza Brain, La Colombe, Fette Sau, Pizza Shackamaxon, Joe's Steaks, Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown Market, Craft Foundry, Starboard Side Tavern, and lots more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee or monthly pet rent, if accepted. (generally, $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.