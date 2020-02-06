1418 S 8TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This unit boasts a beautiful bi-level interior with espresso hardwood floors, bright natural light, a private deck, great storage space, central a/c, laundry in-unit, and modern finishes throughout! The entryway stairs open up into your sun-soaked living room, and branches back into the kitchen. There's plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, and a cubby with your stacked washer and dryer for added convenience. Access your private deck from the kitchen, with room for entertaining and grilling. Upstairs, there are two opposite-end bedrooms with a bathroom in between, granting lots of privacy for roommates.About the Neighborhood:~Centrally located in the Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, and walking distance to Acme, Pat's and Geno's, and tons of great local spots for dining and entertainment along Passyunk Ave! Essen Bakery, B2, The Pub on Passyunk East, Brigantessa, Stateside, Black N Brew, Fond, Laurel, and MUCH more! Enjoy evening walks by the Singing Fountain, and take the little ones (furry friends or actual children) to Gold Star Park for some play time!Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.