All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1418 S 8TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1418 S 8TH STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1418 S 8TH STREET

1418 S 8th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Passyunk Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1418 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This unit boasts a beautiful bi-level interior with espresso hardwood floors, bright natural light, a private deck, great storage space, central a/c, laundry in-unit, and modern finishes throughout! The entryway stairs open up into your sun-soaked living room, and branches back into the kitchen. There's plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, and a cubby with your stacked washer and dryer for added convenience. Access your private deck from the kitchen, with room for entertaining and grilling. Upstairs, there are two opposite-end bedrooms with a bathroom in between, granting lots of privacy for roommates.About the Neighborhood:~Centrally located in the Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia, and walking distance to Acme, Pat's and Geno's, and tons of great local spots for dining and entertainment along Passyunk Ave! Essen Bakery, B2, The Pub on Passyunk East, Brigantessa, Stateside, Black N Brew, Fond, Laurel, and MUCH more! Enjoy evening walks by the Singing Fountain, and take the little ones (furry friends or actual children) to Gold Star Park for some play time!Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 S 8TH STREET have any available units?
1418 S 8TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 S 8TH STREET have?
Some of 1418 S 8TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 S 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1418 S 8TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 S 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 S 8TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1418 S 8TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1418 S 8TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1418 S 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 S 8TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 S 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1418 S 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1418 S 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1418 S 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 S 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 S 8TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19120
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University