1414 n. bouvier st

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking media room

Available 08/01/20 In-city suburban oasis WITH PARKING SPOT and YARD - Property Id: 292238



Great condition 3 bed / 1.5 bath suburban styled home in the heart of the city. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!



Features:



3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths w/WIC

Personal parking spot with street parking available as well

Large, fenced in backyard

Quiet, family oriented block

10 minute walk to the BSL, 10 min drive to center city/ 76 & 95 highways, and 8 min walk to Temple University

Central air, W&D

8 minute walk to The Fresh Grocer & AMC movie theater.



Cats allowed with one time $250 pet fee.



Owner pays for water.



First month, last month, and one month deposit required for move in.

Income of 3x rent suggested

No Dogs Allowed



