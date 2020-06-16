All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1414 n. bouvier st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1414 n. bouvier st
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1414 n. bouvier st

1414 North Bouvier Street · (267) 416-9444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1414 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Available 08/01/20 In-city suburban oasis WITH PARKING SPOT and YARD - Property Id: 292238

Great condition 3 bed / 1.5 bath suburban styled home in the heart of the city. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!

Features:

3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths w/WIC
Personal parking spot with street parking available as well
Large, fenced in backyard
Quiet, family oriented block
10 minute walk to the BSL, 10 min drive to center city/ 76 & 95 highways, and 8 min walk to Temple University
Central air, W&D
8 minute walk to The Fresh Grocer & AMC movie theater.

Cats allowed with one time $250 pet fee.

Owner pays for water.

First month, last month, and one month deposit required for move in.
Income of 3x rent suggested
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292238
Property Id 292238

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5826434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 n. bouvier st have any available units?
1414 n. bouvier st has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 n. bouvier st have?
Some of 1414 n. bouvier st's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 n. bouvier st currently offering any rent specials?
1414 n. bouvier st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 n. bouvier st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 n. bouvier st is pet friendly.
Does 1414 n. bouvier st offer parking?
Yes, 1414 n. bouvier st does offer parking.
Does 1414 n. bouvier st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 n. bouvier st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 n. bouvier st have a pool?
No, 1414 n. bouvier st does not have a pool.
Does 1414 n. bouvier st have accessible units?
No, 1414 n. bouvier st does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 n. bouvier st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 n. bouvier st has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1414 n. bouvier st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Isle
1 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity