1414 n. bouvier st

Available 08/01/20 In-city suburban oasis WITH PARKING SPOT and YARD - Property Id: 292238
Great condition 3 bed / 1.5 bath suburban styled home in the heart of the city. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!
Features:
3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths w/WIC
Personal parking spot with street parking available as well
Large, fenced in backyard
Quiet, family oriented block
10 minute walk to the BSL, 10 min drive to center city/ 76 & 95 highways, and 8 min walk to Temple University
Central air, W&D
8 minute walk to The Fresh Grocer & AMC movie theater.
Cats allowed with one time $250 pet fee.
Owner pays for water.
First month, last month, and one month deposit required for move in.
Income of 3x rent suggested
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292238
Property Id 292238
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5826434)