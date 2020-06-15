1411 N Corlies Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW BREWERYTOWN HOUSE - Impressive newly constructed 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse by Resnick Development in the hottest areas in Brewerytown. Upon entering the home, the cozy living room welcomes you with natural maple wood floors flowing into the beautiful designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, and Calcutta quartz counter tops with entry to a private, fenced in rear deck. Head downstairs to a fully finished basement with powder room. The floating black steel stairs with hardwood treads takes you up to two bright bedrooms with ample closet space and windows. A generous amount of natural lighting accompanied by recessed lighting is enjoyed throughout the house. Upstairs is the owner's bedroom with its own private balcony. The master bathroom boasts porcelain polished marble tile shower walls, glass shower with pebble mosaic floor and rainfall shower head and two floating vanities. Enjoy Philadelphia's skyline on the beautiful roof deck. For security and comfortability, the home is upgraded with Vivint integrated smart thermostat and security system. Walking distance to Aldi, Crime & Punishment, Pizza Dads, RyBrew, 2637 Brew, Fit Academy, Green Eggs upcoming with easy access to the Art Museum and 76!



(RLNE4773045)