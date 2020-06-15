All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1411 N Corlies Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1411 N Corlies Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:02 PM

1411 N Corlies Street

1411 North Corlies Street · (267) 476-0776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Brewerytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1411 North Corlies Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 N Corlies Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW BREWERYTOWN HOUSE - Impressive newly constructed 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse by Resnick Development in the hottest areas in Brewerytown. Upon entering the home, the cozy living room welcomes you with natural maple wood floors flowing into the beautiful designer kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, and Calcutta quartz counter tops with entry to a private, fenced in rear deck. Head downstairs to a fully finished basement with powder room. The floating black steel stairs with hardwood treads takes you up to two bright bedrooms with ample closet space and windows. A generous amount of natural lighting accompanied by recessed lighting is enjoyed throughout the house. Upstairs is the owner's bedroom with its own private balcony. The master bathroom boasts porcelain polished marble tile shower walls, glass shower with pebble mosaic floor and rainfall shower head and two floating vanities. Enjoy Philadelphia's skyline on the beautiful roof deck. For security and comfortability, the home is upgraded with Vivint integrated smart thermostat and security system. Walking distance to Aldi, Crime & Punishment, Pizza Dads, RyBrew, 2637 Brew, Fit Academy, Green Eggs upcoming with easy access to the Art Museum and 76!

(RLNE4773045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 N Corlies Street have any available units?
1411 N Corlies Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 N Corlies Street have?
Some of 1411 N Corlies Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 N Corlies Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 N Corlies Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 N Corlies Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 N Corlies Street is pet friendly.
Does 1411 N Corlies Street offer parking?
No, 1411 N Corlies Street does not offer parking.
Does 1411 N Corlies Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 N Corlies Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 N Corlies Street have a pool?
No, 1411 N Corlies Street does not have a pool.
Does 1411 N Corlies Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 N Corlies Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 N Corlies Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 N Corlies Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1411 N Corlies Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity