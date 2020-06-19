1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: This gorgeous apartment has high ceilings, exposed brick, a modern open kitchen with subway tile and butcher block countertops, and much more! You have the option to rent the apartment fully furnished with 2 kitchen work tables, restaurant booth for dining, vintage lockers, couch, dresser, flatscreen tv, queen bed, bedside table, and desk & chair. The nicely sized bedroom has great windows for natural light. Step outside to admire the mural painted on the building by street artist, Gaia. New modern details combined with the original charm of exposed beam and brick make this a stylish space with room to spare that you'll love to live in! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Be a part of this up-and-coming community in a location you can't beat! You'll be walking distance to Whipped Bakeshop, Loco Pez, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Reanimator Coffee, Pizza Brain, and much more! Septa Bus lines 89 & 25 are just around the corner, and the Market-Frankford El is a 10 minute walk if you need it!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Water and internet included in rent, tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity (heat is electric baseboard), cable.