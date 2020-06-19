All apartments in Philadelphia
1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE
1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

1360 East Susquehanna Avenue · (215) 467-4100
1360 East Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
furnished
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: This gorgeous apartment has high ceilings, exposed brick, a modern open kitchen with subway tile and butcher block countertops, and much more! You have the option to rent the apartment fully furnished with 2 kitchen work tables, restaurant booth for dining, vintage lockers, couch, dresser, flatscreen tv, queen bed, bedside table, and desk & chair. The nicely sized bedroom has great windows for natural light. Step outside to admire the mural painted on the building by street artist, Gaia. New modern details combined with the original charm of exposed beam and brick make this a stylish space with room to spare that you'll love to live in! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Be a part of this up-and-coming community in a location you can't beat! You'll be walking distance to Whipped Bakeshop, Loco Pez, Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen, Reanimator Coffee, Pizza Brain, and much more! Septa Bus lines 89 & 25 are just around the corner, and the Market-Frankford El is a 10 minute walk if you need it!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Water and internet included in rent, tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity (heat is electric baseboard), cable.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have any available units?
1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have?
Some of 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
