Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to 136 N 3rd Street - Unit # 2 - This 750 sq foot unit is located in the heart of Old City was completely renovated to its core in 2010-11. This unit can be used as a 1 Bedroom / or a studio /1 bath depending on the use of the installed wardrobe closet system which separates the bedroom and living areas (please see attached floor plan). This unit's 9ft+ high ceilings and open floor plan in its living / dining areas. make it seem much larger. The kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances, under and over cabinet lighting with dimmer switches, and grey specked granite counter tops with a large breakfast island that could seat 6 easily. Light oak hardwood flooring throughout the unit allows a warm bright feel. The laundry room is furnished with full sized washer and dryer in units. Cooling and heating is provided with a new high efficiency central air and gas heat system. Bridge views and great light throughout with a walkable location to everything downtown makes this unit a true gem!!