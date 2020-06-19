1320 PINE STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss the opportunity to live in this unique lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the heart of Washington Square West and off the Avenue of the Arts! You will enjoy high ceilings, tall windows, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and basement access with a designated storage locker. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, modern cabinets, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, gas oven/stove and refrigerator. The bedroom has exposed brick, big windows, and is separated from the living room by sliding glass doors. The bathroom is finished with beautiful white subway tile, a round mirror, and sleek vanity.*Sorry, no pets