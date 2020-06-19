All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1320 PINE STREET

1320 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss the opportunity to live in this unique lofted 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the heart of Washington Square West and off the Avenue of the Arts! You will enjoy high ceilings, tall windows, central air, washer/dryer in unit, and basement access with a designated storage locker. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, modern cabinets, garbage disposal, and stainless steel appliances including the dishwasher, microwave, gas oven/stove and refrigerator. The bedroom has exposed brick, big windows, and is separated from the living room by sliding glass doors. The bathroom is finished with beautiful white subway tile, a round mirror, and sleek vanity.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 PINE STREET have any available units?
1320 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1320 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1320 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1320 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1320 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1320 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1320 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1320 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1320 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1320 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
