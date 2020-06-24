Amenities

1310 N Hope St 4 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR, 3.5 BH House for Rent! - Beautiful 3 BR, 3.5 BH House for Rent!



Rent: $2,450/month

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 3.5 Bath

Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term)

Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit

Pets Policy: Cats & Dogs OK

Washer/Dryer: In Unit

Property Type: House

Parking: Garage



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION



Cutting Edge new construction homes at the epicenter of three of the City's most vibrant neighborhoods. A stroll away from dozens of Restaurants, Pubs and SEPTA ! These incredible homes feature garage parking, ROOF DECK, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and many eye-popping luxury finishes throughout!! The SMART & SLEEK design of these beautiful homes is second to none. Designer kitchens include Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous 42" cabinets. The bathrooms are luxurious with tile and stone floors and walls, glass shower doors and designer fixtures! Additional features: Two outdoor spaces, roof deck with City views, GARAGE PARKING, dual zone HVAC (damper system),



• Hardwood floors

• Stainless steel appliances

• Dish washer

• Garbage disposal

• Range stove

• Washer/dryer in unit

• Energy efficient utilities

• Central air

• Wet bar

• Backyard patio

• Roof deck

• Garage parking



NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES



Fishtown is a hip, modern neighborhood filled with great bars and restaurants. The home is one block away from Frankford and Girard Ave intersection (the heart of Fishtown). It’s steps away from La Colombe Coffee, and just a short walk from all of the restaurants/bars that Fishtown/ Northern Liberties has to offer - from Frankford Hall, to Fette Sau, too many to name. It’s less than a 5 minute walk to public transportation (Girard Ave Station – Market El subway station) and I-95/I-76 exits are less than a 5 minute drive.



LEASE TERMS



• 12-24 month lease preferred

• Pets accepted pending owner’s approval

• Deposit: First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, Security Deposit

• Application fee $35 per applicant



