Amenities

Olde City Living at its finest!! Beautiful, completely renovated condominium in a beautiful luxury building. Open floor plan leads from an exquisite chef's style kitchen into two spectacular bedrooms. This apartment has two full bathrooms and includes in-unit washer and dryer. Large windows in every room provide ample natural light. This condominium is blocks from Penn's Landing as well as dining, entertainment and shopping. This spectacular apartment will not last, book you're showing today!!!