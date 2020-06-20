1246 S 31ST STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction recently renovated

Welcome to 1246 S 31ST ST #B! This updated natural light-filled townhouse is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a convenient laundry area, and large closets There is also a balcony with a great view! Located in the heart of Grays Ferry, there are shops and restaurants just steps away, and public transportation one block over. Easily accessible to 95 and 76. Grocery and shopping within walking distance. Don't wait, schedule your showing of 1246 S 31ST ST unit B today!