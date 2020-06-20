All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1246 S 31ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1246 S 31ST STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1246 S 31ST STREET

1246 South 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1246 South 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to 1246 S 31ST ST #B! This updated natural light-filled townhouse is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout, a convenient laundry area, and large closets There is also a balcony with a great view! Located in the heart of Grays Ferry, there are shops and restaurants just steps away, and public transportation one block over. Easily accessible to 95 and 76. Grocery and shopping within walking distance. Don't wait, schedule your showing of 1246 S 31ST ST unit B today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 S 31ST STREET have any available units?
1246 S 31ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 S 31ST STREET have?
Some of 1246 S 31ST STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 S 31ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1246 S 31ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 S 31ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1246 S 31ST STREET offer parking?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1246 S 31ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 S 31ST STREET have a pool?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1246 S 31ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 S 31ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 S 31ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University