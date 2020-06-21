1233 S 18TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom is ready for its next tenants! Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, large windows for natural light, laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, and much more! Enter into the open living room, which flows back into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and all updated stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large fenced in concrete backyard/patio. Upstairs there are 2 nicely sized bright bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans. The two tiled bathrooms have modern fixtures. One bathroom has a whirlpool bathtub with double vanities and granite counters. The basement is finished with tile floor, a half bath, laundry room, and room for storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.