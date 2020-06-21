All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1233 S 18TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1233 S 18TH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:20 PM

1233 S 18TH STREET

1233 South 18th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1233 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom is ready for its next tenants! Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting, large windows for natural light, laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, and much more! Enter into the open living room, which flows back into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and all updated stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large fenced in concrete backyard/patio. Upstairs there are 2 nicely sized bright bedrooms with ample closet space and ceiling fans. The two tiled bathrooms have modern fixtures. One bathroom has a whirlpool bathtub with double vanities and granite counters. The basement is finished with tile floor, a half bath, laundry room, and room for storage. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 S 18TH STREET have any available units?
1233 S 18TH STREET has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 S 18TH STREET have?
Some of 1233 S 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 S 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1233 S 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 S 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 S 18TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1233 S 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1233 S 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1233 S 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 S 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 S 18TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1233 S 18TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1233 S 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1233 S 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 S 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 S 18TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1233 S 18TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity