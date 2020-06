Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

1100 Square Feet, 2 large bedrooms apartment in Chinatown. Close to public transportation, tons of restaurants and entertainment. The apartment is featured with great natural lights in bedrooms, central air, grate counter tops, and spacious living room. Furniture included for $1800/month. Available now. No pet. Water is included. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.