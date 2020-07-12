/
/
/
center city east
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
368 Apartments for rent in Center City East, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
53 Units Available
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,014
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments near the Blue and Orange subway lines. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community includes a gym, clubhouse and bike storage. Near Scott Memorial Library and Walnut Street Theatre.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 02:57pm
5 Units Available
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Combining the old and the new, this community is located in a culturally diverse area in Center City East. Enjoy amenities such as hardwood floors and a gym, and you can even bring your pet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1211 RACE STREET
1211 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
6000 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath FURNITURED apartment in Chinatown. Apartment is featured with hardwood floor, granite counter tops, central air, and laundry in the building. You will enjoy this ultra convenient center city location. Buses and Trains to NYC or D.C.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1213 RACE STREET
1213 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
6390 sqft
1100 Square Feet, 2 large bedrooms apartment in Chinatown. Close to public transportation, tons of restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1228 ARCH STREET
1228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
856 sqft
All utilities included! Pack your bags and move right in to this fabulous loft space, smack in the middle of everything! Ever been to the Reading Terminal, the Convention Center? You are literally a sneeze away! This contemporary loft condo is
Results within 1 mile of Center City East
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
48 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:13pm
12 Units Available
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,348
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
64 Units Available
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
33 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ
Willow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJCollingswood, NJYeadon, PABellmawr, NJAudubon, NJMerchantville, NJ