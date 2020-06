Amenities

2 Bed 1 bath FURNITURED apartment in Chinatown. Apartment is featured with hardwood floor, granite counter tops, central air, and laundry in the building. You will enjoy this ultra convenient center city location. Buses and Trains to NYC or D.C. , and Nave Yard Shuttles are just around the corners. It's 2 blocks to Broad Street Line, and surrounded by fantastic eateries and entertainment venues. Check out the YouTube virtual tour first, and call immediately if you like what you see!