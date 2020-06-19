All apartments in Philadelphia
1155 S 15TH STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1155 S 15TH STREET

1155 South 15th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*PRICE INCLUDES TWO WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Point Breeze and just minutes from Graduate Hospital and East Passyunk! The building includes a shared rear yard and high end finishes throughout! Located on the fourth floor corner of the complex, this gorgeous interior features amenities such as central air, designer lighting, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. A super modern gourmet kitchen is furnished with a garbage disposal, stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. The spacious bedroom features window to the living room for diffused lighting, a space saving sliding barn door and includes a closet! The beautiful full bathroom has a modern vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and bathtub/shower combination.*Sorry, no pets*Building is set up for Verizon ONLY*Photos and virtual tour are of a similar unit in the building*See floor plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 S 15TH STREET have any available units?
1155 S 15TH STREET has a unit available for $1,298 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 S 15TH STREET have?
Some of 1155 S 15TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 S 15TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1155 S 15TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 S 15TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1155 S 15TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1155 S 15TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1155 S 15TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1155 S 15TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 S 15TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 S 15TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1155 S 15TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1155 S 15TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1155 S 15TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 S 15TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 S 15TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
