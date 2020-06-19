1155 S 15TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*PRICE INCLUDES TWO WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Point Breeze and just minutes from Graduate Hospital and East Passyunk! The building includes a shared rear yard and high end finishes throughout! Located on the fourth floor corner of the complex, this gorgeous interior features amenities such as central air, designer lighting, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. A super modern gourmet kitchen is furnished with a garbage disposal, stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. The spacious bedroom features window to the living room for diffused lighting, a space saving sliding barn door and includes a closet! The beautiful full bathroom has a modern vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and bathtub/shower combination.*Sorry, no pets*Building is set up for Verizon ONLY*Photos and virtual tour are of a similar unit in the building*See floor plan