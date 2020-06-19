1155 S 15TH STREET

Amenities
*PRICE INCLUDES TWO WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Point Breeze and just minutes from Graduate Hospital and East Passyunk! The building includes a shared rear yard and high end finishes throughout! Located on the fourth floor corner of the complex, this gorgeous interior features amenities such as central air, designer lighting, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. A super modern gourmet kitchen is furnished with a garbage disposal, stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. The spacious bedroom features window to the living room for diffused lighting, a space saving sliding barn door and includes a closet! The beautiful full bathroom has a modern vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and bathtub/shower combination.*Sorry, no pets*Building is set up for Verizon ONLY*Photos and virtual tour are of a similar unit in the building*See floor plan