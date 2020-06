Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath row home located in West Philadelphia.

113 S Ruby conveniently sits 2 blocks from Market St and is a short walk to the 56th St. Subway Station. The property has been professionally painted and features brand new appliances in the kitchen. The kitchen also offers plenty of cabinet space and a washer and dryer hookup. This property comes with a porch and a small gated area in the back. Electric baseboard heat and gas cooking.

$950/month, first, last & security deposit due at move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $45.00 non-refundable application fee per adult. Pet fee of $25/month per pet.