One bedroom, one bathroom apartment in the heart of Washington Square West! 350 square feet. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. The large window allows in plenty of natural light. Close to Rittenhouse Square, major hospitals, restaurants and coffee shops. Heat is paid by landlord. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Available for move-in on 7/1.