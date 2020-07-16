All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1100 VINE STREET

1100 Vine Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
yoga
This is a darling 6th floor apartment in the Grandview. This 554 square foot apartment offers many conveniences such as central air, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and a 6th floor laundry room. The apartment features a west-facing city skyline view, hardwood floors throughout, roomy bathroom with amble storage and spacious bedroom with incredible natural light. The rent includes all utilities: basic cable, internet, 24/7 doorman, full gym, yoga room, adjacent garden area and social room. 1100 Vine Street is optimally located in Chinatown and within blocks of Franklin Square Park, Jefferson University Hospital, Temple University Foot and Ankle Institute, SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and bus routes, an unlimited number of first rate restaurants, nightspots, theaters and much more. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 VINE STREET have any available units?
1100 VINE STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 VINE STREET have?
Some of 1100 VINE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 VINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1100 VINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 VINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1100 VINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1100 VINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1100 VINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1100 VINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 VINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 VINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1100 VINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1100 VINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1100 VINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 VINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 VINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
