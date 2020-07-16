Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry internet access media room yoga

This is a darling 6th floor apartment in the Grandview. This 554 square foot apartment offers many conveniences such as central air, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and a 6th floor laundry room. The apartment features a west-facing city skyline view, hardwood floors throughout, roomy bathroom with amble storage and spacious bedroom with incredible natural light. The rent includes all utilities: basic cable, internet, 24/7 doorman, full gym, yoga room, adjacent garden area and social room. 1100 Vine Street is optimally located in Chinatown and within blocks of Franklin Square Park, Jefferson University Hospital, Temple University Foot and Ankle Institute, SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and bus routes, an unlimited number of first rate restaurants, nightspots, theaters and much more. No pets please.