Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1023 Cross St.

1023 Cross Street · (267) 688-1449
Location

1023 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 Cross St. · Avail. Sep 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
1023 Cross St. Available 09/01/20 Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom Home! HW Fl! Come see! W/D! Yard! - Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home For Rent! In great condition and conveniently located to everything! Located just steps from all the fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping that East Passyunk Avenue has to offer! Just two blocks from the Tasker/Morris subway stop which will take you to Center City or the stadiums in 10 mins.! Also located just steps to the 11th St. bus-another great and convenient method to go into Center City. Hardwood floors throughout. Large home with original details and in excellent condition. W/D in unit! Available Sept 1, 2020. Cats and small dogs below 15 lbs ok with a one time non-refundable pet fee. $55 application - applicants can apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com and please submit two paystubs and ID. Two months security and first month due at lease signing. 1 year lease minimum. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449!

(RLNE3252964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Cross St. have any available units?
1023 Cross St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Cross St. have?
Some of 1023 Cross St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Cross St. currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Cross St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Cross St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Cross St. is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Cross St. offer parking?
No, 1023 Cross St. does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Cross St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Cross St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Cross St. have a pool?
No, 1023 Cross St. does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Cross St. have accessible units?
No, 1023 Cross St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Cross St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Cross St. does not have units with dishwashers.
