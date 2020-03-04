Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

1023 Cross St. Available 09/01/20 Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom Home! HW Fl! Come see! W/D! Yard! - Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home For Rent! In great condition and conveniently located to everything! Located just steps from all the fabulous restaurants, bars, and shopping that East Passyunk Avenue has to offer! Just two blocks from the Tasker/Morris subway stop which will take you to Center City or the stadiums in 10 mins.! Also located just steps to the 11th St. bus-another great and convenient method to go into Center City. Hardwood floors throughout. Large home with original details and in excellent condition. W/D in unit! Available Sept 1, 2020. Cats and small dogs below 15 lbs ok with a one time non-refundable pet fee. $55 application - applicants can apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com and please submit two paystubs and ID. Two months security and first month due at lease signing. 1 year lease minimum. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer, and cable/internet. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449!



(RLNE3252964)