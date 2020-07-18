All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:30 PM

1019 LATONA STREET

1019 Latona Street · (856) 810-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1019 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a wonderfully bright and super spacious 1 bed/1 bath unit nice and clean kitchen, tons of counters, plenty of cabinets, lots of closets, in unit washer/dryer and extra large windows in every room! This sparkling clean unit is in perfect condition and is located in a fantastic center city & highly sought after building. convenient to Center City! Rent includes water, sewer, Steps outside your front door for great restaurants, jogging trails, Minutes from, Library, Parkway, Museums and everything that the Art Museum Area has to offer! Call

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 LATONA STREET have any available units?
1019 LATONA STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1019 LATONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1019 LATONA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 LATONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET offer parking?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 LATONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET have a pool?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 LATONA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 LATONA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
