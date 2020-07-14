Scholls Apartments

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per person over 18
Deposit: $500-$1075 ( depends on credit and unit size)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $55 (1 bed) and $70 (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300/per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 or $30 (depends on weight)
restrictions: 48lbs or less
Parking Details: Parking is assigned and inclusive with rent.
Storage Details: Additional storage is available at $10/mth