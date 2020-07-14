All apartments in Raleigh Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Scholls Apartments

5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd · (503) 212-9136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR 97225
Raleigh Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 033 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 077 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011 · Avail. now

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 015 · Avail. now

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scholls Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per person over 18
Deposit: $500-$1075 ( depends on credit and unit size)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $55 (1 bed) and $70 (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300/per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20 or $30 (depends on weight)
restrictions: 48lbs or less
Parking Details: Parking is assigned and inclusive with rent.
Storage Details: Additional storage is available at $10/mth

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scholls Apartments have any available units?
Scholls Apartments has 5 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Scholls Apartments have?
Some of Scholls Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scholls Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Scholls Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scholls Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Scholls Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Scholls Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Scholls Apartments offers parking.
Does Scholls Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Scholls Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Scholls Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Scholls Apartments has a pool.
Does Scholls Apartments have accessible units?
No, Scholls Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Scholls Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scholls Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Scholls Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Scholls Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
