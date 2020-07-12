/
/
/
eliot
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
148 Apartments for rent in Eliot, Portland, OR
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Cook Street
107 N Cook St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,123
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,541
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
969 sqft
Units have picture windows, great views, and well-appointed living spaces. Great location close to Ex Novo, Lillis Albina City Park, and TwentySix Cafe. Community offers rooftop deck, fire pits, and library lounge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Russell
2621 NE 7th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,654
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1126 sqft
Convenient to I-5 and I-84. Urban apartments with oversized windows, vinyl plank floors and breakfast bars. Eco-friendly apartment community offers a covered rain garden and a rooftop deck overlooking the Portland skyline.
Results within 1 mile of Eliot
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
12 Units Available
The Addy
1222 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,081
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
779 sqft
Minutes to downtown Portland. Residences feature open-concept living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Property offers a communal lounge, terrace, and on-site restaurant. BIKETOWN station located outside the property.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
135 Units Available
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
49 Units Available
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterline
2080 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pleasant views of the Willamette River complement these stylish interiors, featuring carpeted floors, gourmet kitchens, and private patio/balcony. Perfectly located for quick access to the I-405, on-site amenities include clubhouse, elevator and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
62 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,263
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
The Cordelia
777 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,227
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,378
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1017 sqft
The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,320
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Wilmore
4357 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,305
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wilmore is located in the exciting North Williams neighborhood at the corner of N. Williams Avenue and N. Skidmore Street. North Williams is an integral part of the ever-expanding urban bike and walk culture in Portland.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
209 Units Available
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
932 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
