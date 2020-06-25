Lease Length: 1, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $35 for 2 pets/month
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month