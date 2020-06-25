All apartments in Portland
Grandview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Grandview

Open Now until 5pm
1329 Southwest 14th Avenue · (503) 843-8860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1329 Southwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR 97201
Goose Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 509 · Avail. now

$1,125

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located in the Goose Hollow neighborhood. Grandview Apartment homes offer a historical feeling with high ceilings, bay windows, panoramic views, full sized kitchens, and baths. Our staff will welcome you with WARM greetings and HOME SWEET HOME service!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $35 for 2 pets/month
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview have any available units?
Grandview has 5 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandview have?
Some of Grandview's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview is pet friendly.
Does Grandview offer parking?
Yes, Grandview offers parking.
Does Grandview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grandview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview have a pool?
No, Grandview does not have a pool.
Does Grandview have accessible units?
No, Grandview does not have accessible units.
Does Grandview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview has units with dishwashers.
