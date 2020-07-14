Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room parking bbq/grill garage media room package receiving accessible elevator bike storage business center car charging courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

The Buckman neighborhood in Central Eastside is every bit the hip Portland neighborhood. Here you’ll find dozens more independent restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and boutiques, nestled among beautiful old Portland homes, gleaming high-rises, food trucks, and restored warehouses. And smack dab in the middle of it all is Modera Belmont, brand-new apartments designed to make the most of the Portland lifestyle. Here, you’ll find gorgeous homes that are open and bright, with quartz counters, eco-friendly flooring, designer lighting – the whole nine. You’ll find the amenities package to be on point, too, with cool features like the market’s first virtual reality gaming room, and on-demand classes in the club-quality fitness studio. But it’s the rooftop deck that’s the true stunner, offering jaw-dropping views of Mt. Hood and East Portland. We’re proud to say that in this notably bike- and pedestrian-friendly city, Modera Belmont delivers a seriously prime location.