All apartments in Portland
Find more places like
Modera Belmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Modera Belmont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Modera Belmont

685 SE Belmont St · (503) 966-3049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering 4-weeks free for immediate move-ins! Schedule your virtual tour today!
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Buckman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 457 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520 · Avail. now

$2,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Belmont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
accessible
elevator
bike storage
business center
car charging
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Buckman neighborhood in Central Eastside is every bit the hip Portland neighborhood. Here you’ll find dozens more independent restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and boutiques, nestled among beautiful old Portland homes, gleaming high-rises, food trucks, and restored warehouses. And smack dab in the middle of it all is Modera Belmont, brand-new apartments designed to make the most of the Portland lifestyle. Here, you’ll find gorgeous homes that are open and bright, with quartz counters, eco-friendly flooring, designer lighting – the whole nine. You’ll find the amenities package to be on point, too, with cool features like the market’s first virtual reality gaming room, and on-demand classes in the club-quality fitness studio. But it’s the rooftop deck that’s the true stunner, offering jaw-dropping views of Mt. Hood and East Portland. We’re proud to say that in this notably bike- and pedestrian-friendly city, Modera Belmont delivers a seriously prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: On-site storage available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Belmont have any available units?
Modera Belmont has 19 units available starting at $1,351 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Belmont have?
Some of Modera Belmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Belmont is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 4-weeks free for immediate move-ins! Schedule your virtual tour today!
Is Modera Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Belmont is pet friendly.
Does Modera Belmont offer parking?
Yes, Modera Belmont offers parking.
Does Modera Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Belmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Belmont have a pool?
No, Modera Belmont does not have a pool.
Does Modera Belmont have accessible units?
Yes, Modera Belmont has accessible units.
Does Modera Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Belmont has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St
Portland, OR 97230
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd
Portland, OR 97225
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Chateau Hills
10530 SW Butner Rd
Portland, OR 97225
Executive 1801
1801 NE 162nd Ave
Portland, OR 97230
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard
Portland, OR 97232
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street
Portland, OR 97206
Alta Peak
1625 SW Alder St.
Portland, OR 97205

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 BedroomsPortland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly PlacesPortland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckmanPearlRichmondKernsGoose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPortland Community CollegeUniversity of Western StatesConcordia University-Portland