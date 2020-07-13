/
pet friendly apartments
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances. This home features 4 large bedrooms, tile floors, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, 2.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.
4 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
17 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,902
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
5 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
3 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
4 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,999
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1060 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
9 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
6 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
25 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,250
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
7 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
The Groove
900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury.
