1701 Aspen Ct

Lake Oswego Single Family Home-3Bd/2ba - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com-Lake Oswego single family home. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Vaulted ceilings, Great Room, Family Room, Hardwood floors, 2-car Garage, A/C, Stainless Appliances, Huge Deck great for entertaining, Nice gardens. Close to Park, Shopping, Restaurants. Small dogs under 35 lbs with additional $500 per pet deposit. All pets screened at https://rs-8142.petscreening.com. 1 Year Lease. Renters Insurance Required. https://adams-real-estate-photographer.seehouseat.com/1646568



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5937281)