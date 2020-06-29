All apartments in Lake Oswego
1701 Aspen Ct
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

1701 Aspen Ct

1701 Aspen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Aspen Court, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
McVey - South Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lake Oswego Single Family Home-3Bd/2ba - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com-Lake Oswego single family home. 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Vaulted ceilings, Great Room, Family Room, Hardwood floors, 2-car Garage, A/C, Stainless Appliances, Huge Deck great for entertaining, Nice gardens. Close to Park, Shopping, Restaurants. Small dogs under 35 lbs with additional $500 per pet deposit. All pets screened at https://rs-8142.petscreening.com. 1 Year Lease. Renters Insurance Required. https://adams-real-estate-photographer.seehouseat.com/1646568

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5937281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Aspen Ct have any available units?
1701 Aspen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Oswego, OR.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Aspen Ct have?
Some of 1701 Aspen Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Aspen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Aspen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Aspen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Aspen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Aspen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Aspen Ct offers parking.
Does 1701 Aspen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Aspen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Aspen Ct have a pool?
No, 1701 Aspen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Aspen Ct have accessible units?
No, 1701 Aspen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Aspen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Aspen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
