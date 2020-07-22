/
372 Apartments for rent in Westlake, Lake Oswego, OR
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,411
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
4340 BEASLEY WAY
4340 Beasley Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1384 sqft
Charming Mid-Century Ranch on a Large Lot on a Quiet Street in the Gorgeous Lake Grove Neighborhood! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
100 Kerr Parkway, #3
100 Kerr Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
821 sqft
Beautiful 2x2 condo in the heart of Mountain Park, Lake Oswego! - Enjoy this stylish condo in a beautiful park-like setting. The open floor plan and abundant natural light make this 2 bedroom, 2 bath an ideal place to call home.
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
Results within 5 miles of Westlake
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,391
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,177
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,170
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,324
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,097
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
996 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,281
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
