Apartment List
/
OR
/
lake oswego
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

137 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
McVey - South Shore
1 Unit Available
1766 Fern Pl
1766 Fern Place, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1850 sqft
**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Creek
1 Unit Available
13224 SW 63rd Ave
13224 Southwest 63rd Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parker Crest
25 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1307 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,526 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Lake Oswego over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    As rents have increased slightly in Lake Oswego, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Lake Oswego.
    • While Lake Oswego's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Oswego 3 BedroomsLake Oswego Accessible ApartmentsLake Oswego Apartments under $1,200Lake Oswego Apartments under $1,400
    Lake Oswego Apartments under $1500Lake Oswego Apartments with BalconyLake Oswego Apartments with GarageLake Oswego Apartments with GymLake Oswego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Oswego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Oswego Apartments with Parking
    Lake Oswego Apartments with PoolLake Oswego Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Oswego Cheap PlacesLake Oswego Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Oswego Furnished ApartmentsLake Oswego Luxury PlacesLake Oswego Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
    Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mt. Park
    First Addition

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University