125 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR with parking

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Westlake
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Mt. Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Walluga
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 04:13pm
3 Units Available
First Addition
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 02:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Forest
Kruse Villa
15370 Bangy Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kruse Villa in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palisades
706 Oak Meadow Ct.
706 Oak Meadow Court, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
706 Oak Meadow Ct. Available 07/31/20 A must see in Lake Oswego! Available 8/5/2020 - Nestled in a private country setting sits this elegant yet understated Lake Oswego traditional home.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
13594 Blazer Trail
13594 Blazer Trail, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1948 sqft
13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Uplands
1199 Fairway Rd
1199 Fairway Road, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
5527 sqft
1199 Fairway Rd Available 08/06/20 Remarkable Estate on Oswego Lake Country Club Golf Course. - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
14167 Edenberry Dr.
14167 Edenberry Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2851 sqft
Classic home in Idyllic Westlake neighborhood - Come home to the sought after, idyllic Lake Oswego Westlake neighborhood. This is the perfect community to call home for so many reasons.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9
3101 Mcnary Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1894 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1
12 Cervantes Circle, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hallinan
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
845 Lake Forest Dr.
845 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1359 sqft
845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
264 Cervantes
264 Cervantes, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
965 sqft
Quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium with 965 square feet in Mountain Park Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217, I5 and Walking distance to Portland Community College Sylvania, New Season's, Starbucks and many shops. Fantastic unit with a great layout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
First Addition
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Oswego, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Oswego apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

