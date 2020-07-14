Milo at Mountain Park

Lease Length: 3 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No more than 2 animals, and no less than 6 months old, Breed restrictions may applys are not allowed. Aquariums are allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance for the entire term of the lease.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Garage lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Surface lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Covered lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Other. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing.
Storage Details: additional storage on patios of every unit