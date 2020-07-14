All apartments in Lake Oswego
Lake Oswego, OR
Milo at Mountain Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:34 PM

Milo at Mountain Park

2 Jefferson Pkwy · (509) 740-3672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E07 · Avail. now

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit J07 · Avail. now

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit A04 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,572

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E13 · Avail. now

$1,862

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit J05 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit F10 · Avail. now

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milo at Mountain Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
playground
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Scenic Tualatin Valley views, spacious, well-appointed interiors and an extensive array of shared amenities-MiLO offers Lake Oswego apartment living at its very finest. Featuring an excellent selection of thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom layouts, finding your ideal home is a snap at MiLO. Gourmet kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances, private patios & balconies and cozy wood burning fireplaces are just a few of the features that make our apartments for rent in Lake Oswego so special. And when you add exciting extra perks like a sparkling pool & spa, a plush resident clubhouse and an absolutely incredible location near Portland Community College, Lewis & Clark College and the first-rate Lake Oswego School district, not to mention a whole host of excellent shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, you'll wonder why you ever lived anywhere else. Discover the living experience you deserve at MiLO.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 on credit approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No more than 2 animals, and no less than 6 months old, Breed restrictions may applys are not allowed. Aquariums are allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance for the entire term of the lease.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Garage lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Surface lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Covered lot. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing. Other. Reserved Parking, Private Garages, and carports. Parking ranges from $20-$150 monthly. Please call office for parking availability and specific pricing.
Storage Details: additional storage on patios of every unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milo at Mountain Park have any available units?
Milo at Mountain Park has 9 units available starting at $1,507 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does Milo at Mountain Park have?
Some of Milo at Mountain Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milo at Mountain Park currently offering any rent specials?
Milo at Mountain Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Milo at Mountain Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Milo at Mountain Park is pet friendly.
Does Milo at Mountain Park offer parking?
Yes, Milo at Mountain Park offers parking.
Does Milo at Mountain Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Milo at Mountain Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Milo at Mountain Park have a pool?
Yes, Milo at Mountain Park has a pool.
Does Milo at Mountain Park have accessible units?
No, Milo at Mountain Park does not have accessible units.
Does Milo at Mountain Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Milo at Mountain Park has units with dishwashers.
