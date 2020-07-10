279 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Westlake
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Walluga
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
11 Units Available
Mt. Park
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Foothills
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
13594 Blazer Trail
13594 Blazer Trail, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1948 sqft
13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Uplands
1199 Fairway Rd
1199 Fairway Road, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
5527 sqft
1199 Fairway Rd Available 08/06/20 Remarkable Estate on Oswego Lake Country Club Golf Course. - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
14167 Edenberry Dr.
14167 Edenberry Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2851 sqft
Classic home in Idyllic Westlake neighborhood - Come home to the sought after, idyllic Lake Oswego Westlake neighborhood. This is the perfect community to call home for so many reasons.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Oak Creek
86 Kingsgate Rd. F203
86 Kingsgate Road, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
86 Kingsgate Rd. F203 Available 07/10/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in Oak Creek Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217 and I5 - Fantastic upper unit with a great layout. This unit has laminate floors in the living/ dinning area and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9
3101 Mcnary Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1894 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1
12 Cervantes Circle, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
845 Lake Forest Dr.
845 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1359 sqft
845 Lake Forest Dr. Available 08/08/20 Totally Remodeled Downtown Lake Oswego Bungalow with Lake Access - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Mt. Park
264 Cervantes Cir
264 Cervantes, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
965 sqft
Quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium with 965 square feet in Mountain Park Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217, I5 and Walking distance to Portland Community College Sylvania, New Season's, Starbucks and many shops. Fantastic unit with a great layout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
First Addition
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
24 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,150
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,151
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7151 SW Sagert Street #104
7151 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1129 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms! Located in Orchard Hill in Tualatin! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 5
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
7340 SW Hermoso Way Available 07/15/20 Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020 Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq Ft: 1500 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Heating:

July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,523 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,797 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lake Oswego, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    Rent growth in Lake Oswego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Oregon have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,797 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lake Oswego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), San Diego (+0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $2,041 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

