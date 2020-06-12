Apartment List
/
OR
/
lake oswego
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:06 PM

167 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westlake
6 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Westlake
12 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
958 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mt. Park
7 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walluga
1 Unit Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
7173 SW SAGERT ST #107
7173 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1129 sqft
Tualatin Condo with Pool, Clubhouse and Easy Freeway Access - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/b0db347076 Updated townhouse in convenient Tualatin neighborhood.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamette Park
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Raleigh Hills
13 Units Available
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
963 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilsonville
18 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
887 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,526 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Lake Oswego over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    As rents have increased slightly in Lake Oswego, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Lake Oswego.
    • While Lake Oswego's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Oswego 3 BedroomsLake Oswego Accessible ApartmentsLake Oswego Apartments under $1,200Lake Oswego Apartments under $1,400
    Lake Oswego Apartments under $1500Lake Oswego Apartments with BalconyLake Oswego Apartments with GarageLake Oswego Apartments with GymLake Oswego Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Oswego Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Oswego Apartments with Parking
    Lake Oswego Apartments with PoolLake Oswego Apartments with Washer-DryerLake Oswego Cheap PlacesLake Oswego Dog Friendly ApartmentsLake Oswego Furnished ApartmentsLake Oswego Luxury PlacesLake Oswego Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
    Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
    Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mt. Park
    First Addition

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University