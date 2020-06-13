Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
6 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:00pm
$
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mt. Park
7 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 24 at 04:35pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
The Villager Apartments
586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villager Apartments in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Park
1 Unit Available
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20
44 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
44 Eagle Crest Drive #20 Available 07/13/20 Wonderful Condo! Incredible Views! portland.c21.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Mt. Park
1 Unit Available
100 Kerr Parkway
100 Kerr Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after location of Mountain Park. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Large deck overlooking greenspace. Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,144
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
14 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,162
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
906 sqft
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Linn, The Place to Live in West Linn. We are conveniently located just off HWY 43, close to shopping, trimet, Marylhurst College, I-205 and downtown Lake Oswego.
City Guide for Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego... where Portlanders sleep at night.

The Portland life can be a taxing one. Gourmet coffee cup after gourmet coffee cup, and hours spent finding that perfect pair of hipster pants mean that at the end of the grueling day, its nearly essential to find a quiet place to call home. For roughly 37,000 people, that place called "home" is nestled in the picturesque, sprawling waterfront land of Lake Oswego.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Oswego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Oswego, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Oswego renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

