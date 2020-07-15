118 Studio Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
28 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
Studio
$1,126
452 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Milwaukie Heights
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,149
568 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
South Portland
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,500
860 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 14 at 03:46 PM
3 Units Available
Homestead
Grace Apartments
1002 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$950
350 sqft
A block from OHSU. This charming community offers custom kitchens, renovated bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. On-site laundry and recycling services. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
19 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,313
528 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
13 Units Available
South Portland
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,150
490 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
Island Station
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
56 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,175
471 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Westmoreland
Holm at Sellwood
8220 Southeast 6th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,350
488 sqft
HOLM CONNECTS YOU TO WHAT'S IMPORTANT Home should feel welcoming, connected, and easy; so we designed for it..
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
South Portland
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,375
690 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
442 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
80 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 7 at 04:51 PM
2 Units Available
Woodstock
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
63 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,299
455 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Station
7611 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,323
430 sqft
Brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with an emphasis on comfort and leisure. Featuring bright and functional floor plans highlighted by quality materials, you’ll find the perfect space for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
3 Units Available
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
10 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,217
481 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Oswego
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
47 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
76 Units Available
Sylvan-Highlands
Tabor Commons
1020 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$825
281 sqft
Rich in History. Tabor Commons, formally known Worldview, has been transformed into a beautiful vintage, modern apartment community located in the amazing Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
20 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
574 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.

July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,523 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,797 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lake Oswego, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    Rent growth in Lake Oswego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Oregon have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,797 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lake Oswego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), San Diego (+0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $2,041 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Hillsboro
    $1,740
    $2,050
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.2%
    0.5%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,520
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,590
    $1,870
    -1%
    -3.1%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0
    2.6%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Canby
    $1,480
    $1,750
    0.1%
    -1.6%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

