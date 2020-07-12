/
mt park
389 Apartments for rent in Mt. Park, Lake Oswego, OR
14 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
9 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
$1,205
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
4 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
1 Unit Available
13594 Blazer Trail
13594 Blazer Trail, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1948 sqft
13594 Blazer Trail Available 07/25/20 Beautiful House in Lake Oswego! - This gorgeous ranch sits on a large lot - just over 14,000 sq ft - in the Mountain Park neighborhood of Lake Oswego.
1 Unit Available
47 Eagle Crest
47 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,130
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one bedroom, one bathroom condo in Lake Oswego! Fresh paint, new carpet and remodeled bathroom. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher and electric range.
1 Unit Available
3101 MCNARY PARKWAY #9
3101 Mcnary Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1894 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Park 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Avocet Community. Access to Mt. Park Club House is included. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1
12 Cervantes Circle, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/
1 Unit Available
264 Cervantes
264 Cervantes, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
965 sqft
Quiet 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium with 965 square feet in Mountain Park Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217, I5 and Walking distance to Portland Community College Sylvania, New Season's, Starbucks and many shops. Fantastic unit with a great layout.
1 Unit Available
44 Eagle Crest Drive #39
44 Eagle Crest Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful Condo in Lake Oswego! portland.c21.com Apply Today! - This great condo in Lake Oswego has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, just at 1084 SQFT of living space, stylish updates and a spacious balcony with views.
23 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,314
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
5 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
3 Units Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
$
4 Units Available
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
1 Unit Available
14167 Edenberry Dr.
14167 Edenberry Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2851 sqft
Classic home in Idyllic Westlake neighborhood - Come home to the sought after, idyllic Lake Oswego Westlake neighborhood. This is the perfect community to call home for so many reasons.
$
24 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
9 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
16 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
$
9 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
22 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
9 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
3 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
6 Units Available
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
