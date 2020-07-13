238 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,523 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,797 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lake Oswego, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,874, while one-bedrooms go for $1,589.

Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.

Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,321; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,053; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 1.6% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego Rent growth in Lake Oswego has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in Oregon have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Eugene whereas rents have fallen 1.4% in Salem.

Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,797 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Lake Oswego remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), San Diego (+0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $2,041 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,068, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Portland $1,120 $1,320 -0.1% -0.4% Vancouver $1,420 $1,680 0.1% 0.3% Gresham $1,400 $1,650 0.2% 0.8% Hillsboro $1,740 $2,050 -0.5% -1.6% Beaverton $1,550 $1,830 -0.2% 0.5% Lake Oswego $1,520 $1,800 -0.2% 0.2% Tualatin $1,590 $1,870 -1% -3.1% Forest Grove $1,230 $1,450 0 2.6% Wilsonville $1,470 $1,730 -0.2% -1.5% Canby $1,480 $1,750 0.1% -1.6% Gladstone $1,520 $1,800 0.1% 1.3% Fairview $1,530 $1,810 0.1% -0.1%

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.