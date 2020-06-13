300 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR
Lake Oswego... where Portlanders sleep at night.
The Portland life can be a taxing one. Gourmet coffee cup after gourmet coffee cup, and hours spent finding that perfect pair of hipster pants mean that at the end of the grueling day, its nearly essential to find a quiet place to call home. For roughly 37,000 people, that place called "home" is nestled in the picturesque, sprawling waterfront land of Lake Oswego.
Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Oswego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Lake Oswego that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.