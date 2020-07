Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed cc payments e-payments internet access

Join us at Parkridge Apartments in Lake Oswego, OR. Hidden in the prestigious Mountain Park neighborhood, our community is the best fit for anyone looking for a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment for rent. Our newly remodeled apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, cozy wood-burning fireplaces and dining rooms filled with warm, natural light. The extensive outdoor patio and wooded views of our property further complete the serene vibes of our Lake Oswego community.



At Parkridge Apartments your comfort is what matters the most. As a resident, you’ll enjoy a plethora of amenities, including a year-round invigorating spa, heated pool, and state of the art fitness center. A complimentary membership to the Mountain Park Recreation Center is also included, and the on-site dog park and pet relief stations will make sure your furry friends will feel