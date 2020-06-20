7963 NE Rockne Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking playground pool garage internet access

Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse in the Arbor Pass community with fantastic amenities: Recreation center, large pool, kid’s playground, high-speed internet service and garbage service!



Entry stairwell leads up to an open living space featuring a gas fireplace, built-in cabinets and desk, and a wonderful covered balcony deck off the dining area. Spacious kitchen with great storage, laminate flooring, large island & breakfast bar, black and stainless steel appliances including gas range. 3rd story includes all three bedrooms with high ceilings, 2 full baths, and laundry with washer & dryer included! Detached single car garage w/ 1 remote. The home is ideally located within a half mile of the Quatama MAX stop, less than 10 minutes to HWY 26/Sunset Highway, and near restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and more!



Please Review More Details:

* Forced air heating with A/C bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Pet Policy: 1 cat or small dog under 35 lbs with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com

* No Smoking on the premises

* Renters Insurance is required, and proof of insurance must be presented prior to move-in.

* Home square footage: 1,556 sqft.

* Year Built: 2010

* County: Washington

* Terms: Must begin a lease within 2 weeks of submitting applications.

* Heat: Gas Forced Air (High Efficiency)

* Air Conditioning: YES

* Parking: One-car Garage, one in driveway; no commercial vehicles.

* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenant’s convenience.

* Utilities: Garbage & Internet Included. All other utilities is Tenant responsibility.

* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA

* Security Deposit $2,500

* Minimum credit score 600 (increased deposit required with exceptions)

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.

* Special Terms: Tenant agrees to abide by HOA & CCRs

* Schools: Quatama Elementary, J W Poynter Middle, and Liberty High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.

* Schedule a showing HERE: https://showdigs.co/287nh



Directions: From Sunset Highway, head south on Cornelius Pass Rd. Just before the MAX line overpass, take a left on Wilkins St. then the first right. A quick right on Rockne Way and it’s the second unit on the right.



Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information.



The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This home is presented and professionally managed by Holland Properties, Inc. If you have any questions you can reach the leasing team at 503-902-1022 ex 2



(RLNE1877122)