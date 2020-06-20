All apartments in Hillsboro
Find more places like 7963 NE Rockne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsboro, OR
/
7963 NE Rockne Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

7963 NE Rockne Way

7963 Northeast Rockne Way · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hillsboro
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

7963 Northeast Rockne Way, Hillsboro, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7963 NE Rockne Way · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Excellent Townhouse In Prime Hillsboro Location! - Great 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse in the Arbor Pass community with fantastic amenities: Recreation center, large pool, kid’s playground, high-speed internet service and garbage service!

Entry stairwell leads up to an open living space featuring a gas fireplace, built-in cabinets and desk, and a wonderful covered balcony deck off the dining area. Spacious kitchen with great storage, laminate flooring, large island & breakfast bar, black and stainless steel appliances including gas range. 3rd story includes all three bedrooms with high ceilings, 2 full baths, and laundry with washer & dryer included! Detached single car garage w/ 1 remote. The home is ideally located within a half mile of the Quatama MAX stop, less than 10 minutes to HWY 26/Sunset Highway, and near restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and more!

Please Review More Details:
* Forced air heating with A/C bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Pet Policy: 1 cat or small dog under 35 lbs with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com
* No Smoking on the premises
* Renters Insurance is required, and proof of insurance must be presented prior to move-in.
* Home square footage: 1,556 sqft.
* Year Built: 2010
* County: Washington
* Terms: Must begin a lease within 2 weeks of submitting applications.
* Heat: Gas Forced Air (High Efficiency)
* Air Conditioning: YES
* Parking: One-car Garage, one in driveway; no commercial vehicles.
* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenant’s convenience.
* Utilities: Garbage & Internet Included. All other utilities is Tenant responsibility.
* Landscaping: Maintained by HOA
* Security Deposit $2,500
* Minimum credit score 600 (increased deposit required with exceptions)
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.
* Special Terms: Tenant agrees to abide by HOA & CCRs
* Schools: Quatama Elementary, J W Poynter Middle, and Liberty High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change.
* Schedule a showing HERE: https://showdigs.co/287nh

Directions: From Sunset Highway, head south on Cornelius Pass Rd. Just before the MAX line overpass, take a left on Wilkins St. then the first right. A quick right on Rockne Way and it’s the second unit on the right.

Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information.

The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This home is presented and professionally managed by Holland Properties, Inc. If you have any questions you can reach the leasing team at 503-902-1022 ex 2

(RLNE1877122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have any available units?
7963 NE Rockne Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7963 NE Rockne Way have?
Some of 7963 NE Rockne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7963 NE Rockne Way currently offering any rent specials?
7963 NE Rockne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7963 NE Rockne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7963 NE Rockne Way is pet friendly.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way offer parking?
Yes, 7963 NE Rockne Way does offer parking.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7963 NE Rockne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have a pool?
Yes, 7963 NE Rockne Way has a pool.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have accessible units?
No, 7963 NE Rockne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7963 NE Rockne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7963 NE Rockne Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7963 NE Rockne Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7963 NE Rockne Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Tessera At Orenco Station
6523 Northeast Cherry Drive
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave
Hillsboro, OR 97124
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Lionsgate South
2470 NW Inverness Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Windsor at Amberglen
9350 NE Windsor Street
Hillsboro, OR 97006

Similar Pages

Hillsboro 1 BedroomsHillsboro 2 Bedrooms
Hillsboro Apartments under $1,700Hillsboro Apartments under $1500
Hillsboro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica SouthNortheast Hillsboro
Central Hillsboro
Northwest Hillsboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity